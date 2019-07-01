Dayton Inspires gives thousands of toys to tornado impacted families

TROTWOOD, Ohio(WDTN)- Children in the Trotwood area have been through and seen a lot.

“Some people’s houses, a piece of their house is all the way across the street,” said Wynteor Oliver, fifth grader, as she described the tornado damage in her neighborhood.

Despite their young age, children in the area understand the impact tornadoes had in their community.

“A lot of people lost a lot of things during the tornado,” said Karma Williams, another fifth grader.

Thanks to a massive toy giveaway by Dayton Inspires, children like them are getting the chance to rebuild in their own way.

“A tornado either destroyed their toys of they have to move from their house and so now they get to rebuild their toy box,” Williams said.



Dayton Inspires collected 5,000 toys for tornado affected children. So many donations came in, they had to ask people to stop bringing toys mid-way through June.

“Food, water and shelter was taken care of but who was being left behind?That was the kids,” said Matthew Sliver, executive director of Dayton Inspires.

Trotwood students were guided around as they picked a full bag of age-appropriate toys. They even got to pick bags for their siblings. Dayton Inspires hope the toy giveaway instills some sense of normalcy.

Parents are worried about first month’s rent and trying to get into a new place. We figured we’d take some of the burden off and bless the kids,” Sliver said.

After a tumultuous summer break, these kids get to be kids.

The giveaway wouldn’t have been a success without the generosity of the community. With so much still left over to give, Sliver expects to have even more giveaways in the future.

