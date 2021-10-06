DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for its expansion project at their current campus at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton.

This private event was open to a select group of guests so as to safely celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, October 6.

“We are devoted to the people and animals in our community,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We have listened to what their needs are and through these new facilities we have worked tirelessly to provide additional resources to ensure all animals are valued and free from suffering in our community.”

The expansion includes a high-volume spay and neuter clinic, a needs-based full-service animal hospital, and an animal rehabilitation center.