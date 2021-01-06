Dayton housing community residents receive Chromebooks Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge and community partners handed out Chromebooks to Greater Dayton Premier Housing residents on Wednesday.

Montgomery County said it was part of the Digital Equity Initiative to bring high-speed Wi-Fi and nearly 900 Chromebooks to over 1,000 residents living in five housing communities.

“Many citizens lack technology and computer access. We believe it is imperative to provide equal opportunity to all our citizens and that includes digital equity,” said Dodge. “With so many schools providing remote learning, and many Montgomery County programs and services offered online, internet capability is a necessity.”

The five housing communities included in the initiative are Desoto Bass, Park Manor, Wilkinson Plaza, Westdale Terrace, and Fitch and Hawthorn.

Cincinnati Bell is providing high-speed Wi-Fi to the housing communities.