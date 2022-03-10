DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man’s Dayton home is lit up in support of Ukraine.

Peter Wine has created a synchronized light display outside of his house in the 2100 block of Patterson Road near Watervliet Avenue.

“This is Dayton Lights!” exclaimed Wine.

As day becomes night, bulbs blink in blue and yellow to an original tune written by a local pair of artists.

“Sandy and Michael Bashaw–they wrote a song several years ago as part of the City Folk initiative called ‘Where there is Love’,” described Wine.

He also has the lights programmed to a ‘Prayer for Ukraine’ sung by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York on Saturday Night Live!

Wine is a retired computer specialist and DJ. He’s been setting up synchronized light displays at his home since 2019 and every season he has a different display. It takes a couple of days to set up and a minimum of ten hours to program the lights with each song.

“It grew a little bit every year, and it has four seasons–spring, summer, autumn, which is mostly Halloween, and winter, which is mostly Christmas,” stated Wine. “This year was different because we had the invasion of Ukraine. I can’t do a whole lot to help with that, but I can show solidarity against a bully.”

Wine said the effort is well worth the time.

“I’m out walking the dog, and people will say, ‘hey, I saw your lights–looks good.’ There are some people that drive by, and they smile every time they see it as they’re going to work or coming home. And that makes me feel good. And that’s really why I do it,” said Wine.

He has no intention of dimming the blue and yellow until the war ends.

“Maybe one of those folks will see it and say another person cares,” said Wine.

Wine’s synchronized lights run every night from sunset until 9:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it runs until 10:30 p.m.