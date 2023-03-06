DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The victim of a Dayton house fire that occurred Sunday night has been identified.

The victim was 71-year-old Darlene Alston of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call reporting the fire on Ashwood Avenue came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters went into the house and were able to get Alston out, but she died at the scene after sustaining non-survivable injuries, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.