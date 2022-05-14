DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home burned in Dayton overnight, damaging the home next door.

At 1:15 Saturday morning, Dayton fire crews were called to Pointview Avenue, by the intersection with North Main Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vacant home fully involved in flames, said Fire Chief Andrew Wiley.

The fire began on the first floor before making its way to the second floor, Wiley said. It has now been contained.

While no one was injured in the blaze, the neighboring home did take minor damage, Wiley said. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.