DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house has collapsed after it caught fire in Dayton on Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the call for a fire on the 2200 block of West 2nd Street came in at 3:51 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

According to Dayton District Fire Chief Chris Kinzeler, crews made it to the scene quickly and could see flames coming from the house while en route.

Upon arrival, Kinzeler said heavy flames were on the first and second floors and flames were breaking through the roof.

Kinzeler reported that the priority became protecting the house immediately to the right of the fire, which he said they were successful.

Both the house that caught fire and the one to its right were believed to be vacant. Kinzeler said crews will further investigate and verify that no one was inside after the sun rises.

“It was so well involved by the time we got here that we’re going to wait til after daylight — and the building has collapsed. So we’re going to do our due diligence and try to visualize from the exterior as best we can from our aerial ladders and from some ground ladders to make sure that nobody’s in there,” said Kinzeler.

The house was reportedly a total loss and there is no information on what may have led up to the fire at this time.