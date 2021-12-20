DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled flames at a two-story home in Dayton Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the house fire in the 1400 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:11 pm. The fire was contained to upstairs in the home, according to fire officials.

Fire officials on scene told 2 NEWS that the family evacuated the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not determined, however, the family believes a candle was knocked over and started the fire.

The fire is under investigation.