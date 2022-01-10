DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will be holding an informational meeting with Full Circle Recovery Services on Monday, Jan. 10.

The City of Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development with be hosting a Community Informational Meeting with Full Circle Recovery Services at 6 pm. The meeting will be held at 20 Livingston Ave.

According to the Department of Planning, Neighborhood and Development, face masks or coverings are required to attend.

To RSVP, contact Mike Squire at mike.squire@daytonohio.gov or (938) 333-3203.