Dayton hosting Pediatric Mental Health Summit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of people from across Ohio will be in Dayton Thursday for an event aimed at helping children.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association are co-hosting the Building Resiliency: A Pediatric Mental Health Summit.

It’s happening from 8:30 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. at Sinclair Community College.

More than 700 people from across the state are expected to attend.

The summit is designed to help communities support the mental health needs of children.

Governor DeWine announced the summit just days after the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“Children in Dayton and across the State of Ohio are facing trauma every day that can cause depression, poor health, and decreased life expectancy,” said Governor DeWine. “Fortunately, there are proven ways to help children who face trauma, but we need the support of parents, coaches, and teachers to help build resiliency and reduce the negative impact of trauma in a child’s life.”

People attending the summit will learn how to spot the signs and symptoms of trauma in children.

Experts from several fields, including mental health, health care, and education will be providing information.

People will also learn ways to help children suffering from trauma.

Registration was required to attend the summit.

2 NEWS will be at the summit and will provide updates on air, online and on the 2 NEWS app.

