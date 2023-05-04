DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is honoring fallen officers from across the county on Friday, and several streets will be closed, the city said.

These streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. for the Police Memorial Event. This annual event is held to honor the fallen officers who have served the community across Montgomery County.

In addition, the Riverscape Pavilion will be lit blue from Sunday, May 14 through Saturday, May 20 as part of National Police Week.

The road closures for Friday include the following:

Monument Street from Water Street to St Clair Street

Patterson Boulevard from First Street to Monument Street

Riverside Drive from White Allen Avenue to Monument Street