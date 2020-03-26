Breaking News
Dayton homicide suspect captured by US Marshals

3-4 Karlton Jones

U.S. Marshals said Wednesday Karlton Jones is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that happened Monday in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A homicide suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals SOFAST Task Force captured Karlton Jones in Columbus. He was wanted for the shooting death of Chendo Lamont Buford, Jr. earlier this month on Northcrest Drive.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jones last week on the following charges:

  • Two counts of murder 
  • Two counts of felonious assault 

All of the counts include a 3‐year firearm specification for using a firearm.

