Dayton homicide suspect captured by US Marshals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A homicide suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals has been captured.
The U.S. Marshals SOFAST Task Force captured Karlton Jones in Columbus. He was wanted for the shooting death of Chendo Lamont Buford, Jr. earlier this month on Northcrest Drive.
A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jones last week on the following charges:
- Two counts of murder
- Two counts of felonious assault
All of the counts include a 3‐year firearm specification for using a firearm.
