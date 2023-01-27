DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home caught fire Friday morning.

Just after 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the scene of a house fire on the 1500 block of Earlham Drive, between Vernon Drive and Benson Drive. Dayton Police and Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a one-and-a-half-story building under heavy fire.

Crews began tackling the fire from inside the building and performing their initial search. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said no one was injured in the blaze.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.