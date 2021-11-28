DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on S Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story home with heavy fire.

One resident asleep in the home woke up to the smoke detectors and was able to evacuate safely before calling 911. The Dayton Fire Department credits his fortune to the working smoke detectors.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the home.

DFD says the Red Cross has been called to help the displaced resident.

Crews were dispatched to this incident not long before another fire was reported on North Garland Avenue, DFD said.

The home sustained heavy damages. DFD said a dollar amount has not been named for damages at this time. This incident is still under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department.