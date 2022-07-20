DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While housing prices continue to soar, Dayton home sales slowed during the month of June.

According to The Dayton REALTORS, sales of single-family and condominium units reported by Dayton Realtors in June totaled 1,596, a decrease of almost eight percent from June 2021 sales. At the same time, prices continued to climb.

In June of 2022, the average price jumped to $256,349, an increase of 8.5 percent, Dayton REALTORS said in a release, and the median price hit a new high at $220,745, making a 7.6 percent increase.

Looking at the year-to-date, the release says 2022 had 7,801 sales transactions of single-family homes and condominiums. Halfway through 2021, there were 7,964 sales, marking a two percent drop.

The release said that new listings also fell this June, although they have risen overall during the year-to-date.

In June of 2022, 2,100 listings were added, a decrease of almost five percent compared to June 2021. For the January-June period, 9,897 listings were entered, a 2.7 percent increase from the same period last year.