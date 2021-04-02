Dayton home ordered demolished after two overnight fires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A home in Dayton partially collapsed after it caught fire twice.

Fire crews were called to a vacant home in the 100 block of N. Ardmore Avenue around 11:20 Thursday night. The home caught fire a second time just before 5 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is not known but Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the home was boarded up. Live power lines were down at the rear of the home and fire crews were forced to fight the fire from outside in a defensive posture.

The structure partially collapsed in the blaze. An emergency demolition of the structure has been ordered.

No one was injured in the fire.

