Dayton home, garage, 4 cars damaged in fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling flames at a garage fire in Dayton Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire on North Garfield Street at 6:16 a.m. The Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS the fire started in the detached garage of the home.

The garage, four vehicles and the home were all damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time.

(WDTN Photo/Mitch Niese)

