Dayton home, garage, 4 cars damaged in fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garage fire

(WDTN Photo/Mitch Niese)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling flames at a garage fire in Dayton Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire on North Garfield Street at 6:16 a.m. The Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS the fire started in the detached garage of the home.

The garage, four vehicles and the home were all damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time.

Garage fire Dayton
(WDTN Photo/Mitch Niese)

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Hospitals flooded with surge of COVID cases

SWAT at scene of incident on Stonehurst Drive in Huber Heights

Moraine waste transfer station closed due to police investigation

John Lewis voting rights bill pushes forward in House

Cedarville University temporarily updates COVID-19 policy after 87 students test positive

Latest on Afghanistan as US troop withdrawal deadline looms

More News