Red Cross helping family after fire damages Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family will have to find someplace else to stay after a fire damaged their Dayton home Monday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2400 block of Carlotta Drive near Old Troy Pike.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

We’re told that everyone was able to make it outside safely and no injuries were reported, though the house is too damaged for the family to return.

The American Red Cross was called to help provide assistance for the family.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

