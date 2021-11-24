DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Dayton was completely destroyed after being engulfed by fire.

The fire happened just after 11 pm Tuesday in the 1600 block of Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters received several reports of fire and explosions. When the fire crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames and crews worked to not only put the fire out but protect the neighboring homes.

Chief Mike Fasnacht of the Dayton Fire Department said the house was a total loss. The home collapsed during the blaze.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.