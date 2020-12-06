Dayton home catches fire while owners are away, neighbor calls 911

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Dayton.

Crews were called to the home on the 500 block of Leland Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a neighbor saw the flames and called it in. The people who live in the one-story home were out of town at the time. 

Authorities said the damage was done only to the inside of the home. No one was hurt or injured. Crews got the fire under control around 1 a.m.



