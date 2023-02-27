DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a house caught fire in Dayton Monday.

According to Dayton Police and Fire on Facebook, crews were called to the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue near Roth Street for a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they began searching the home to ensure no one was trapped inside.

Dayton Police and Fire said crews are tackling the blaze from both inside and outside the home. At this time no cause for the fire has been released.

This incident remains under investigation.