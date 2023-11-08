DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Holiday Festival tree is set to be delivered to Courthouse Square on Wednesday.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the selected tree will be removed from a home in Huber Heights and transported to Courthouse Square to be the centerpiece in this year’s Grande Illumination.

The tree will be decorated with approximately 50,000 lights which will be lit on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

It’s all a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, which features a day full of holiday fun in Downtown Dayton. For more information, click here.