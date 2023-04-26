DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you looking for a new career and like to help children? Dayton Public Schools is hosting a hiring event, which could bring your search to an end.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, the hiring initiative will be held in the district’s Community Room at 115 South Ludlow Street in Dayton. The district will be hiring for the “All Staff Hiring Event.”

Interested applicants will be able to apply for positions, such as administrators, bus drivers, clerical, food service, instructional paraprofessionals and more.

You should bring a list of references, resume and be ready for an on-the-spot job interview at the hiring event. Selected attendees may happen to walk away with a new job by the end of the event.

Click here to learn more.