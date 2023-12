DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A high school in Dayton is closed today for emergency maintenance.

The principal of Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School told 2 NEWS that there is no school for students on Friday, Dec. 15. This is reportedly due to an emergency maintenance issue.

Although the building is closed to students, all staff are asked to report by 7:30 a.m.

Details regarding the emergency maintenance are unknown at this time.