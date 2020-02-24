Dayton: Gun violence numbers up in 2019 over previous year

Police have a residential street cordoned off as detectives investigate the deaths of four people found Christmas Day inside a home in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. All of the victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not identify the victims or […]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Violent gun crime was up in Dayton in 2019 vs 2018, according to data released to WDTN.com from the Dayton Police Department.

There were 511 violent gun crimes in Dayton during 2019, up from 448 in 2018. The Oregon District shooting killed nine and injured 29 in September, but Major Brian Johns of the Dayton Police Department said even without the mass shooting included in the data, violent gun crimes would have still been higher year vs. year.

“We had several cases of multiple homicides occurring in one incident,” Johns said. “Most generally you see a single murder from a shooting, but we had several last year that involved multiple victims.”

The data also tracked violent gun crimes across neighborhoods. The Westwood neighborhood had 39 violent gun crimes last year and 36 violent gun crimes in 2018. North Riverdale had 36 violent gun crimes in 2018 but dropped to 20 in 2019.

Johns said the department analyzes trends in crimes on a daily basis. It’s recently deployed ShotSpotter technology which can detect gunshots in certain areas. It also continues to explore ways to prevent violence from happening beforehand.

“We have a top individual or offender list to identify people who are involved in gun violence,” Johns said. “Both as a possible suspect, but also as a possible victim. We have people who are victims of violence over and over again because they are involved in a highrisk lifestyle.”

Johns said many shooting victims won’t cooperate with police and try to handle the incident themselves. He said identifying potential and previous victims is a major goal of the department.

“We try to prevent crimes before it happens,” Johns said. “It’s so hard to prevent a homicide or a shooting. We have so many that are spur of the moment. An argument escalates into violence like a shooting, for example. Those are hard to prevent.”

If you have questions on how to avoid crime, online scams or want general safety tips, the police department has a list of crime prevention tips on the City of Dayton website.