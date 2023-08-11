DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local recovery organization known for giving back to the community is at it again.

For the 16th year, the Dayton Fellowship Club is holding a back-to-school giveaway.

With the price of everything going up, they’re helping families out as students head back to class.

“You know what a pack of crayons costs now?” exclaims Alan Walder who is the Community Outreach Specialist for the Dayton Fellowship Club. “The system has changed since I grew up. A lot of the stuff, the school system provided. But now, they’re putting it all on the parents.”

The nonprofit is hosting a drive-up back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, August 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the club at 1124 Germantown Street.

This year, they’ve collected more than 150 backpacks and filled them with supplies. Backpacks and supplies were donated by the Englewood Meijer, Trinity Liquidations LLC in Trotwood, as well as members and supporters of the Dayton Fellowship Club.

There will also be clothing items like socks and t-shirts to get kids ready for the school year.

The House of Bread is providing hot dogs for the drive-up event.

Everything is free and first come, first served.

The club says this is just another way they’re able to give back every year and help a community that’s also helped them.

“Our effort is to give back what was freely given to us,” says Walder.

The Dayton Fellowship Club says children must be present to receive supplies with a maximum of four kids per car.