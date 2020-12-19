Dayton, Greenville to honor veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies

Local News

(WDTN) – Dayton and Greenville are among the many cities that will be laying wreaths to honor fallen veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 19. 

The Daily Advocate reported that the Greenville Union Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony at noon. Over 1,240 wreaths were donated to be placed on the headstones of fallen service members.

Volunteers are needed at the event due to the high volume of wreaths.

Dayton National Cemetery will also be holding ceremonies at noon. First, wreaths will be laid on individual graves, then a presentation ceremony will be held in the grotto area of Dayton VA campus.

Registration is required to place wreaths at the event. You can reserve your place by visiting WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHDNCD.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. 

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

