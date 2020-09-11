Dayton Greek Festival underway, drive-thru style

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The annual Dayton Greek Festival is happening this week but the event co-chair says they were so busy Friday they had to shut down orders for the day early.

Because of COVID-19, the event is a drive-thru. You can preorder your meals on the festival’s website and pick them up at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church by the Dayton Art Institute.

Organizers say the change hasn’t affected the turnout.

“We are doing to very best that we can, keeping in mind that we are a bunch of parishoners, we don’t run a restaurant. But I tell you we are really stepping up our game and we are incredibly busy. I think demand exceeded what we though was going to happen,” said Deb Pulos.

Orders can still be placed for pickup on Saturday.