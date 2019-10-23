DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Abriella Ruby is like many other 12-year-old children. She loves to paint and dance and has a dream of becoming a movie star or Broadway performer.

However, Abriella also says ever since she was little she has had a heart for helping others, especially the homeless.

“It really made my heart hurt to think that they might not be able to have food that night or be warm that night,” said Abriella.

She made a goal to create 20 to 30 cold weather care packages to pass out in downtown Dayton. She started her quest by emailing CEO’s and executives of major corporations like Dick’s Sporting Goods, L.L. Bean, Panera Bread, Walgreens and more. She says she heard back from them rather quickly.

Dick’s Sporting Goods donated about $5,000 worth of bags, socks, hand warmers and other things to put into the care packages.

L.L. Bean donated $3,000 worth of hats.

Other corporations and private individuals also pitched in toiletries, warm blankets and more for the Helping Hands for Dayton care packages.

Now, Abriella has more than 100 care packages and wants to create 100 more before she delivers them downtown on November 24.

“It makes me really happy because I’m just hoping that it really helps them out and you can tell when they’re really happy to get something,” said Abriella.

Abriella is collecting donations through GoFundMe and through an Amazon wish list.

She will also be debuting a music video to help raise awareness for her project. More information on Helping Hands for Dayton and Abriella can be found on her Facebook page.

