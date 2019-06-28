Dayton gears up for ‘Lights in Flight’ July 3

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Lights in Flight festival and fireworks show will return to Dayton on July 3 at RiverScape MetroPark.

The festival includes music, food, and fun, with the night ending with “the region’s most spectacular fireworks show,” according to the city.

Admission is free to the event, which begins at 5 pm.

The festival’s entertainment lineup:

6 pm: Dayton Jazz Collection featuring Kelli Campbell

7 pm: Brass Tracks Band

8 pm: D-Funk Band

Emcee: David Matthews, with DJ SKNO

The Dayton Police Department advises motorists that while the North Main Street Bridge will be open with only one lane in each direction, it advises visitors to take an alternate route to downtown.

