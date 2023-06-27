DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing two women at a Dayton gas station in February now has a trial date.

Investigators say Deante Holden, 32, shot and killed Felicia Brown, 38, and Michaela Daniels, 44, inside a vehicle at a Shell gas station on Feb. 26.

Holden allegedly left the scene and then came back to tamper with evidence. Daniels and Brown were found dead inside the vehicle around 5 a.m.

After further investigation, police announced they had arrested Holden. He appeared in court in March, pleading not guilty to charges of murder and felonious assault.

Holden’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 6, with a pretrial hearing set for Oct. 26.