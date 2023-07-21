Oil is reaching its highest price since the summer began, driving the cost of gas up several cents per gallon in some parts of the country this week.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.57 on average, July 17, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton, OH metro area using data from AAA.

Drivers in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama have enjoyed the lowest gas prices over the last week. The cost of a gallon of gas remains well below record prices seen in 2022 that reached $4.50 around this time of the year. Lower costs for gasoline are a major component of declining inflation for U.S. residents in recent months.

Dayton gas prices by the numbers

Current gas price: $3.31

Ohio average: $3.34

1-week change: +$0.27 (+8.9%)

1-year change: -$1.10 (-24.9%)

Record high gas price: $5.08 (6/8/22)

Current diesel price: $3.76

1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)

1-year change: $-2.20 (-36.9%)

Record high diesel price: $6.15 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.21 San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.09

Metros with the least expensive gas

San Angelo, TX: $2.91 Odessa, TX: $2.96 Hattiesburg, MS: $2.97