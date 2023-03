DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks both in and around the Gem City.

March began with a spike in the Dayton area, with the cost of a gallon rising from an average of $3.059 on March 1 to a peak of $3.452 on March 9. Since then, Gasbuddy.com charts show the prices have consistently fallen to $3.145 on March 26.

This average is significantly lower than the current national average of $3.403.

