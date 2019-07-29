Dayton Funk legends to raise tornado relief funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some of Dayton’s legendary funk bands are joining forces to raise funds to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in their recovery process.

The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, Zapp, and special guest Steve Arrington, among others, have worked to create this special performance in order to help in the recovery process of the Miami Valley’s affected areas. The concert will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Stephen Shockley of The Original Lakeside and his wife, Brenda Lutz worked to bring this idea to reality. Shockley said, “Sitting in the dark after the tornados, Brenda and I lit some candles waiting for power to be restored. When the power was restored, we turned on the television and saw Sinbad, the comedian, at the Arena in Trotwood participating in tornado relief work. I thought back to all of the shows we had done in the past, I turned to Brenda and said, ‘Now is the time.’ Now’s the time for all these bands to come together to do a benefit concert for Dayton. We can do this!”

Organizers say these bands that helped put Dayton on the map as “The Land of Funk” have never been on one stage together and that makes this planned benefit concert historic.

Shockley said, “We are all friends, but we have never all played together in Dayton, on the same stage, at the same time. We felt like it would be a historic concert for a spectacular cause, and when Brenda and I started reaching out, the response was so great that we were energized to go forward.”

The money raised from the concert will be donated to the Dayton Foundation’s Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund.

Concert and ticket information can be found on the Rose Music Center’s website and donations will be accepted on the Planned2Give website. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning at 11 am Friday, August 2, 2019, at Ticketmaster.com, RoseMusicCenter.com, and the Rose Music Center box office.

WDTN is a proud partner of this event.

