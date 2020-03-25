Dayton funeral home making changes amid coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton funeral home is making some changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home has been comforting the community since 1941. Currently, they’re trying to do most of their business and appointments online and by phone. While they’re still holding funerals, they’re trying to limit the number of people gathering together in one place.

“I signed up to take care of people, and this is part of my job and who I am,” says Owner and Funeral Director Rick Snider.

Through the coronavirus outbreak, his core mission remains the same.

A hand washing station sits as a temporary fixture just inside the front door, and staff are disinfecting chairs and door handles multiple times a day.

“It’s pretty hard to do when you’re used to putting your hand out or wanting to hug people,” admits Snider.

Now practicing social distancing, he’s still giving people time to say good-bye. He’s weighing all of his options to cut down on the number of people paying respects at one time, considering badges for public services.

“We’d have 50 laminated badges with numbers on them. You let 50 people in at a time, and then the other people wait outside. When someone leaves, we disinfect the badge, hand it to the next person, and you come in,” describes Snider.

A webcast is also an option for families who request it. The online obituary and website adds another way to offer condolences and help people through an already difficult time made even more difficult by a pandemic.

“Within reason, we’ll do whatever we need to do make sure they get an opportunity to start grieving,” says Snider.