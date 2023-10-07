As Dayton Police recruit Solomon Kessio remains hospitalized after being critically injured during a training exercise Thursday, his fellow members of DPD have sprung into action.

The Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44 Foundation has created a GoFundMe to benefit Kessio and his family.

“Donations will help with bills, housing, childcare, and general expenses while Solomon and his wife are unable to work,” reads the campaign page.

The campaign had a target goal of $10,000, which was met and surpassed Saturday. As of Saturday evening, it had exceeded $13,000.

“The easiest thing from our standpoint right now is is just funds…having some funds available for the family,” said Sgt. Kyle Thomas, president of the Dayton FOP. “Obviously, any of the money that’s coming in right now isn’t being touched yet.

“Any of the needs that the family has, the Fraternal Order of Police is taking care of, you know, meals to hospital first. They have family coming in, they need hotel rooms. Whatever is needed, it’s taken care of.”

Thomas also said you can also donate directly to the FOP Foundation.

DPD asks the community to continue to pray for and support everyone involved.