Committee to propose plan for Oregon District fund distribution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A committee overseeing the Dayton Foundation’s Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund is set to unveil its proposal Monday for how to distribute the donations collected.

Nearly $3 million has been raised for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, according to the Dayton Foundation.

The fund was set up hours after a gunman killed 9 people in the Oregon District, and as many as 37 others were injured.

Danielle Ruffolo, a recent University of Dayton graduate, told 2 NEWS her business Handy Hats has raised an estimated $3,000 to $4,000 for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, selling “Dayton Strong” hats.

“The response to the hats was tremendous,” she said.

The Gem City Shine benefit concert raised nearly $70,000 alone, according to the Dayton Foundation.

According to the foundation, committee of 16 volunteers from outside the organization was formed to oversee the fund and is now getting ready to release its proposal for how to distribute the donations.

A co-chair of the committee has previously said the group has consulted with other foundations that have experience with similar funds.

“It just seems like everything is very transparent, which I think is great just because there’s so many people that have been working, whether they’re making shirts or hats or just having different events,” Ruffolo said.

The proposal will be released one week before two public meetings at Sinclair Community College on September 16. The first meeting runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the second meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Dayton Foundation has announced.

Community members will have an opportunity to give input on how the donations should be distributed, according to organizers.

“Money isn’t going to fix anything that happened, but it’s nice to see that there are people in the area that really do care,” Ruffolo said.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Foundation told 2 NEWS no one from the organization was available for an interview Sunday, but she said officials will speak with reporters Monday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.