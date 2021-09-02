Dayton Foundation offers tips on donating safely and securely during a disaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Experts say natural disasters are costing the country more money every year.

“Last year we had more billion dollars disasters than any other year in our history and we fully expect that this disaster season we’re going to exceed those numbers,” said Marita Salkowski, Regional Communications Director with the American Red Cross.

As Hurricane Ida destroys thousands of homes and businesses from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, recovery funds will be needed. Jose Baldasare, Chief Development Officer with the Dayton Foundation says a lot of funds will come from the federal, state, and local governments, but donations from citizens will help immensely as well.

While many may feel compelled to give and donate, there are some important tips that the Dayton Foundation is reminding donors to ensure their money is getting to where it needs to and is making an impact.

Their first tip is to give with your heart, but do research.

“Some of us give emotionally,” said Baldasare. “Do your research and make sure the organization is a legitimate 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The Dayton Foundation has compiled a list of reputable resources to donate to. You can see it here.

When giving, Baldasare says it’s also important to make sure you’re donating on a secure site. In order to do this, you should avoid responding to email requests for donations or calls from telemarketers to give. There is no guarantee that money given to these people will land where it is needed.

“In a lot of cases, a large portion of whatever you give is going to wind up going into the pocket of the telemarketer,” said Baldasare. “So be careful and only give to those organizations that you feel 100% comfortable with.

Finally, the Dayton Foundation says be patient with organizations you choose to donate to because relief is a marathon, not a relay.

For more tips on donating during a disaster, click here.

To learn more about setting up funds with the Dayton Foundation to give to people in need nationwide, click here.