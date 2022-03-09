DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years into the pandemic, people are still feeling the impact of price increases and employment issues. Now, the crisis in Ukraine is adding to these struggles, with more people turning to places like food pantries.

“Since the gas is going up, I really gotta budget as far as gas and the food. Gotta make stuff last,” said one woman waiting in a line at Dayton Foodbank.

Customers say it’s also a challenge to find lower priced items at the grocery store. “It’s crazy. As far as the prices you can’t really find what you’re trying to get at the store. You gotta go this store that store, gotta go way out just to find something you’re looking for as far as food. It’s ridiculous,” said the woman in line.

So, once the prices become too high for some people, many are now turning to places like The Foodbank of Dayton, and The Foodbank Development & Marketing Manager Lauren Tappel said they’re happy to help.

“You may have never needed food assistance in the past, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a huge help to you and your family right now.”

Tappel said they’re also working to help save people gas money with their mobile food pantries. “Those are located across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. In order to save gas, we’re probably going to be in your area in closer proximity in case you’re in need of food assistance.”

Tappel encouraged anyone who has the means to donate during these difficult times. To learn more about The Foodbank of Dayton, click here.