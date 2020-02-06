Dayton Foodbank unveils new mobile food pantry, increases reach in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A six-figure donation will help the Dayton Foodbank reach people in need across the Miami Valley. Wednesday, the Foodbank unveiled a brand new food truck.

“This is part of a larger effort we’re calling ’empowering health’ in the state. We gave a $500,000 donation to help address food security across the state,” said Mike Roaldi, CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio.

According to officials the the donation helps United live out its mission of being a health and well-being company.

“We know that especially with our Medicaid population, food security is very closely tied to people’s health,” Roaldi said.

The truck will distribute fresh, healthy foods to those who can’t afford it across 27 locations each month in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

“This mobile will deliver anything. It takes a lot of fresh produce. A lot of bakery goes out as well. So this mobile is kind of a service gap service where we’re going into areas where there is not a food pantry,” Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer for the food bank said. “One in six people living in our tri-county service territory lack consistent food, meaning that they’re food insecure.”