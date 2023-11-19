DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution event the Tuesday before Thanksgiving for families in need.

The Dayton Foodbank is offering a drive-thru food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21 for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance. The event will be held at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products will be available free of charge. This is the last in a series of mass food distributions designed to alleviate food insecurity in high-need areas across the Miami Valley.

The Foodbank also offers a weekly Drive Thru and a Mobile Pantry program throughout the year.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes. The Foodbank also advises that whole chicken fryers will be distributed in lieu of turkeys.

“The North Dayton area, heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent inflation, remains a priority for us,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We’re thankful for our partnership with CareSource, addressing the heightened rate of food insecurity in North Dayton and providing much-needed support to families as we enter the holiday season.”

Find more information about the Foodbank and their programs here.