Dayton Foodbank to host distribution in Preble County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank is hosting a mass food distribution on Friday, June 19, for Preble County residents at Eaton High School.

This distribution is sponsored by CareSource and supported by Henny Penny.

The organization asks that clients do not line up before 10:00 a.m. and to empty trunks so that teams can safely place food directly into vehicles. Clients are also asked to have no more than two families per vehicle.

Traffic will enter at Hillcrest Drive, where police and National Guard will direct traffic through the line. Anyone on school property by 2:00 p.m. will be served.