Dayton Foodbank to host distribution in Preble County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Foodbank donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank is hosting a mass food distribution on Friday, June 19, for Preble County residents at Eaton High School.

This distribution is sponsored by CareSource and supported by Henny Penny.

The organization asks that clients do not line up before 10:00 a.m. and to empty trunks so that teams can safely place food directly into vehicles. Clients are also asked to have no more than two families per vehicle.

Traffic will enter at Hillcrest Drive, where police and National Guard will direct traffic through the line. Anyone on school property by 2:00 p.m. will be served.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS