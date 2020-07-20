DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foodbank will host a mass food distribution Thursday, July 23, for Greene County residents at the Nutter Center.
Client are asked to arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. and to please empty trunks so that the Foodbank team members can safely place food into each vehicle.
“As people are still working to get back on their feet, we are excited to provide the support Greene County residents need during this unprecedented time,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, states.
Traffic will pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, where police officers will direct traffic. The Foodbank asks that people only bring two cars per household.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?
- Dayton Foodbank to host another mass distribution at Nutter Center
- Alex Trebek says he won’t go to ‘extraordinary measures’ if current cancer treatment fails
- Kettering Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
- Clark County reports West Nile in second sample of mosquitoes