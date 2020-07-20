Dayton Foodbank to host another mass distribution at Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Foodbank will host a mass food distribution Thursday, July 23, for Greene County residents at the Nutter Center.

Client are asked to arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. and to please empty trunks so that the Foodbank team members can safely place food into each vehicle.

“As people are still working to get back on their feet, we are excited to provide the support Greene County residents need during this unprecedented time,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, states.

Traffic will pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, where police officers will direct traffic. The Foodbank asks that people only bring two cars per household.

