Dayton Foodbank reopens for distribution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank distributes about 16 million pounds of food each year. As more families find themselves in need during the pandemic, that poundage is likely to be much larger at the end of 2020.

“In the two weeks that I’ve been working on this, I’ve seen pretty much the number of people who are coming in for our three or four distribution days a week. So it’s just increasing and a lot of new people who have never been in before,” said volunteer Molly McKenna.

Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said, “Maybe I was laid off or maybe I’m just struggling to make ends meet or with the kids home I have to feed them some extra food now, and so that’s what we’re here for. We hope they continue to come and see us every thirty days if they need help.”

Even though demand is high, the food supply and volunteer corps remains sufficient.

“We have a saying here that we’ll figure it out and we’ll get it done. And we always do. We’ve got a lot of support coming from both the state and the federal government. Food is continuing to come in, which is wonderful. Our local merchants, the Walmarts, Targets, Sam’s Club, Kroger, we’re still picking-up at their back docks for any product. That kind of slowed down a little bit of course when there was a lot of shopping going on but that’s kind of returned to normal this week. So we’re grateful for that as well. It’s continued to supply a great product out to folks who need it. A lot of fresh produce is coming in right now. A wide variety of shelf-stable food as well,” Truesdale says.

Molly McKenna of the Greenmont Oak Park Church food pantry stepped in as a volunteer just two weeks ago.

“The people who were normally doing this from our church are seniors and they can’t get out and do it anymore. So as all of this hit, we needed a whole new crew of people to come in and start taking over. So we’re doing that, learning on the fly,” she said.

For more information about the Dayton Foodbank, click here.