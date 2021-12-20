DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank will be harvesting the first organic heads of lettuce and greens to be distributed to local families for the holidays.

Produced in the recently built Beverly K. Greenehouse at 56 Armor Pl., on Monday starting at 8 am, the Dayton Foodbank will be harvesting lettuce and greens to be sent to local families. As well as the greens, families will be sent instructions on how to grow more lettuce from their homes, according to the Dayton Foodbank.

For more information, email lalder@thefoodbankdayton.org.