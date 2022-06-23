DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley nonprofit that helps people in need of food is receiving millions of dollars.

Montgomery County Director of Communications Deb Decker said The Foodbank is receiving $3.1 million. The funds are coming from the state through the Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus (CDBG-CV).

Decker said the county is proud to provide the organization with the grant so they can increase their staff.

“The Foodbank provides essential support for those in our community who have struggled to put food on the table, especially with the pandemic,” Decker said. “The increase in personnel will allow the Foodbank to continue their vital mission.”

The county applied for the CDBG-CV but is working with a sub-recipient agreement so the funds will go directly to The Foodbank.