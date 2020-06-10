Dayton Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of families at WSU Nutter Center

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of families got enough fresh food for a month Wednesday at the latest Foodbank distribution. It was the second time the Foodbank has held an event at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The Chief Development Officer, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said they did see less families than they had previously as people continue to head back to work, but she said they’re not letting up anytime soon because we’ll still feel the effects of the pandemic for the next two years.

Truesdale said they served 667 households Wednesday, 521 of them for the first time ever.

“We will be in this for the next 18-24 months at the minimum, and even then it’s hard to plan because in the fall, if we get a second round of COVID-19, that really takes a toll on the community, and we know that our numbers will continue to go back up,” said Truesdale.

In April, during their distribution at the Nutter Center, Truesdale said they served about 1,300 families, just shy of 5,000 people. Truesdale said even though the numbers are dropping they’re still above average.

“We still know that there are folks out there who have expended their savings, they’re trying to find additional support for their childcare because there’s still a childcare hangup or limited availability at a childcare center,” said Truesdale. “So really just trying to help families during this time as people get back on their feet is really important.”

They started Wednesday’s distribution about two hours early because of the threat of severe weather, and handed out frozen pulled pork, cans of soup, and fresh watermelon.

Their clients said this food will go a long way as they continue to recover financially from the pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic and everything being closed and all the prices going through the roof,” said one client. “I went to Kroger to buy some hamburger. The three pound roll I generally buy to make a few meals out of, I used to buy for $6 or $8, now it costs $18.57.”

Truesdale said if people weren’t able to make it to Wednesday’s distribution, they will have a drive-thru distribution at the Foodbank’s location on Armor Place from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday.