Dayton Foodbank changes hours

DAYON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank will be changing hours starting Wednesday, April 1, to work on re-stocking food shelves of non-profits partners and ensure there are a variety of food access points around the community.

The Foodbank drive thru will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 from from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Foodbank reminds visitors that households can only be served once every 30 days.