Dayton Foodbank, CareSource supply 2 weeks of meals for potentially quarantined seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank and CareSource are working together to provide more than 50,000 meals to approximately 1200 potentially quarantined seniors in the area.

The donation from CareSource was recently announced and the Dayton Foodbank has been working diligently all Wednesday to prepare to provide the extra meals.

Right now, the extra meals will only be available to those who are currently enrolled in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Thousands of local seniors receive a box of supplemental food a month, now they will receive two to three more boxes through April.

“This box is designed with 14 days worth of food for seniors to be able to stay home. We know that seniors are a population that is most impacted by COVID-19 and we really want to make sure that they’re safe and they have the food that they need so they can stay home,” explained Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer with the Dayton Foodbank.

Medical experts say good diet and nutrition are good defenses against COVID-19, especially for seniors.

“One of the problems with poor nutrition is that it can affect the immune system. It weakens the body,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “It’s incredibly important for patients who have chronic disease, as well as our elderly population to be able to stay well nourished as well as well hydrated.”

Those currently enrolled in CSFP with the Dayton Foodbank will receive further information and instructions on how to receive their bonus boxes in the coming days. Those who believe they may need the boxes but are not enrolled are being encouraged to apply here.

Truesdale also says you can visit the drive-through Foodbank. However, as of March 11, the drive-through is serving customers by appointment only. For more information, click here.