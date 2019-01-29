Dayton food pantry taking precautions because of bitterly cold temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - One of Dayton's busiest food pantries will be open on Wednesday, despite bone chilling temperatures.

With God's Grace typically feeds hundreds of people several times a month. And when they have food distributions at their Springfield Street location, lines go out of the doors.

With God's Grace food pantry is fielding many calls, and people are praying the pantry stays open on Wednesday.

"We are going to be open tomorrow from 9 to 9. You can come in and volunteer anytime," said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of With God's Grace.

Adkins says she needs extra volunteers to help keep the line moving.

The line itself goes through the pantry but often ends up outside in the elements. Adkins says she is looking for new ways to keep her families warm.

"We are looking for patio warmers right now to be able to put outside to try and keep the families warm. We are also going to be providing hot chocolate throughout the line," said Adkins.

With God's Grace will also have more check-in computers to help move the line faster.

Most families have appointments and the check-in system makes sure everyone is accounted for. It also helps prevent people from getting in line several times.

Wednesday will also be an opportunity for homeless people to gear up on warmer clothing as they re-stock their food supply.

"Hunger does not stop because of weather. We realize that because we've been to so many different locations during bad weather. The families are going to come regardless," said Adkins.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating portable heaters, you can go directly to With God's Grace located at 622 Springfield St. in Dayton, Ohio.

Volunteers typically report around 8:00 a.m.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.